The Weird And Wonderful History Of Oscar Mayer Hot Dogs

"Oh I wish I were an Oscar Mayer wiener." So sang millions of people, not only across the U.S. but also around the world. That company jingle firmly established the iconic hot dog brand as a force to be reckoned with in the meat-packing world, one musical bar at a time. Founded by German immigrant Oscar F. Mayer in Chicago's meat market in 1883, the Oscar Mayer Company first established its roots among the German community in the Windy City. However, outside forces — in the form of the Chicago World's Fair in 1893 and World War I from 1914 to 1918 — boosted the popularity of the common hot dog to cultural phenomenon. Of course, that famous earworm, which appeared in commercials in the 1960's, didn't hurt the company's chances at popularity, either.

In the modern era, the Oscar Mayer brand is a Kraft Heinz subsidiary and now boasts plant-based hot dogs on its proverbial menu. Still, despite the foray into vegan fare, Oscar Mayer's frank always get the company's own unique brand of advertising, including special promotions done by its Wienermobiles and their crews of Hotdoggers. It's probably safe to say that Mayer never envisioned his company selling hot dogs made of plants and hot dog straws inspired by an internet meme as part of its line-up, and yet, there it is. The company's history is one that's as weird as it is wonderful. Here's a closer look.