The Science Behind Why Premade Biscuits Are Packaged In Those Loud Tubes

Tired after a long day at work, you might decide to make shortcut empanadas using canned biscuit dough. Bleary-eyed, you unwrap the tube, press the seam, and are suddenly surprised by a loud bang. Now you're wide awake and wondering — why do canned biscuits pop when you open them? As it turns out, the pop is caused by a combination of the spiral cardboard design and half-risen dough which continues to release gas creating a build-up of pressure inside the can.

Lively B. Willoughby, a wholesale baker in Kentucky, was the first to invent canned, ready-to-bake biscuits and earned a patent for his design in 1931. Using a baking powder and Epsom salt-lined cardboard tube, Willoughby was able to successfully sell packaged biscuit dough under the brand "Ye Olde Kentuckie Buttermilk Biscuits." He later partnered with Ballard Flour in the 1940s, a company that was soon bought out by Pillsbury. In the beginning, the original design excelled at keeping the biscuit dough fresh, but it was rather difficult to open the cardboard tube and extract the individual biscuits while keeping their shape. Through trial and error, Pillsbury eventually settled on the spiral cardboard tube we whack on our countertops today. While startling, this tube pops open in order to prevent the dough inside from being crushed or smashed when removed from the can.