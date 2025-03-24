How Long Does Lobsterfest Last At Red Lobster?
Every year, a seasonal event comes around that sends fans of easily accessible seafood into a frenzy — and no, this time we're not talking about Lent. We're talking about Lobsterfest, the signature event of iconic seafood chain Red Lobster. The restaurant first launched Lobsterfest in 1984 as a Valentine's Day promotion and has used it as an opportunity to debut limited-time, lobster-centric dishes in years since. This year, the festivities last from February 11 to April 20, 2025, giving customers just over two months to take advantage of exclusive deals and promotional menu offerings.
Though Red Lobster was considered the largest seafood chain in the world just a few years ago, its future has looked uncertain since the company filed for bankruptcy in May 2024 and was acquired by new investors a few months later. Despite the shakeup, Red Lobster is committed to keeping its annual tradition going strong, and in a February 11, 2025 press release, even declared 2025's event the "GLOAT: Greatest Lobsterfest of All Time." What, exactly, makes this year so special? In addition to 10 new dishes, the chain is offering a "Create Your Own" plate option and announcing an exciting celebrity endorsement.
What customers can expect from Lobsterfest 2025
The concept of Lobsterfest is pretty simple: To celebrate diners' favorite crustacean, the chain offers a special menu of lobster dishes ranging from pastas to soups to sandwiches that goes beyond its regular offerings. For its 2025 event, Red Lobster is promising a new, extra-indulgent option: the "Create Your Own" lobster lover's dream, which allows guests to choose two or three lobster entreés on one plate.
New menu items this year include a Lobster and Shrimp Linguine, classic Lobster Roll, and a Lobster Bisque. Diners can also select from returning favorites, such as cheesy Lobster Dip, Lobster Flatbread, and combos like Surf and Turf or Grilled Lobster, Shrimp and Salmon. The face of Lobsterfest 2025 is NBA All-Star Blake Griffin, who partnered with the chain to offer the limited-time Blake Griffin's Way plate — a decadent combination of Rock Lobster Tail, Garlic Butter-Poached Maine Lobster, and Lobster Mac & Cheese. "My Lobsterfest plate is stacked and I can't wait for fans to try it and make this year's Lobsterfest the greatest Lobsterfest of all time," Griffin said via the chain's press release.
Red Lobster is best-known for offering an upscale seafood dining experience with the convenience and reasonably low price point of a major chain restaurant. In the past, cost-ineffective deals like Endless Shrimp got the chain in financial trouble. It's clearly hoping that this year's springtime Lobsterfest helps reverse its fortunes.