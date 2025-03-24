How Long Does Lobsterfest Last At Red Lobster?

Every year, a seasonal event comes around that sends fans of easily accessible seafood into a frenzy — and no, this time we're not talking about Lent. We're talking about Lobsterfest, the signature event of iconic seafood chain Red Lobster. The restaurant first launched Lobsterfest in 1984 as a Valentine's Day promotion and has used it as an opportunity to debut limited-time, lobster-centric dishes in years since. This year, the festivities last from February 11 to April 20, 2025, giving customers just over two months to take advantage of exclusive deals and promotional menu offerings.

Though Red Lobster was considered the largest seafood chain in the world just a few years ago, its future has looked uncertain since the company filed for bankruptcy in May 2024 and was acquired by new investors a few months later. Despite the shakeup, Red Lobster is committed to keeping its annual tradition going strong, and in a February 11, 2025 press release, even declared 2025's event the "GLOAT: Greatest Lobsterfest of All Time." What, exactly, makes this year so special? In addition to 10 new dishes, the chain is offering a "Create Your Own" plate option and announcing an exciting celebrity endorsement.