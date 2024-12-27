Is Red Lobster Still The Largest Seafood Chain Restaurant In The World?

It took more than just one issue to bring Red Lobster down from its pedestal as the largest seafood chain restaurant in the world. The first signs of trouble came in the form of customer decline. In 2019, Red Lobster noted a 30% drop in annual customer count, per the company's bankruptcy court filing.

The pandemic hurt the chain further throughout 2020 and 2021. Although sales did eventually bounce back with a 25% increase from 2021 to 2023, the chain's earnings saw major losses of up to 60% through the first half of 2024. Combined with a variety of debts and interest payments that the company owed, there was barely enough money to break even from the losses suffered during the pandemic.

The company struggled to come up with a strategy that would help combat these issues, along with the others, including restaurants greatly underperforming, customers complaining about poor seafood quality compared to other chain restaurants, and location closures, all while facing increased competition. The final nail in the coffin was the $20 Ultimate Endless Shrimp deal, which was made a permanent part of the restaurant's menu in 2023 as a last effort to attract more customers. Unfortunately, it cost the company more money than it could afford to lose.