13 Nostalgic '90s McDonald's Happy Meal Toys That Hold A Space In Our Heart

For millions, there is a lot of nostalgia behind the McDonald's Happy Meal. The story of this boxed treat begins back in the 1970s with a question of marketing. Specifically, marketing to children. Convenient, affordable, and delicious, fast food plays a role in our day to day lives, and did so even in decades past. And as any good marketer knows, it's best to cultivate and build brand loyalty from an early age, which brings us to the Happy Meal.

Bob Bernstein worked at an ad agency that partnered with McDonald's for several years prior to the birth of one of the most iconic kid's meals of all time. His focus was on children's marketing and he saw firsthand how brands like Burger King — with its eponymous "King" character and free gifts — were honing in on McDonalds' audience. Following a little inspiration from the way his son engaged with his cereal box, Bernstein and his team pitched a kids meal box and in 1979, the Happy Meal was born. Today, Happy Meals sell over a billion boxes a year, but back then, McDonald's corporate wanted to start small to see the impact.

McDonald's may have reduced toy promotions to kids, but the fast food giant was once among the biggest toy distributors in the United States, working with major brands like Mattel and Disney to pump out toy after toy. These toys are so popular that many have become collector's items worth way more than you think. Here are some of the most nostalgic-inducing toys from the '90s.