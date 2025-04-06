This Vintage McDonald's Toy Set Could Be Worth Way More Than You Think

Since the arrival of the Happy Meal in 1979, McDonald's has been cranking out mini plastic and plush toys of varying quality. Some have been coveted, like the collab that resulted in the TY Teenie Beanies of the '90s, while others, like the toothbrush and toothpaste of the early '80s, were a bit of a letdown. In 2021, McDonald's declared it would phase out traditional plastic toys in favor of more sustainable materials like corn-based plastic, cardboard, and paper (for example, Pokémon cards). While a win for the environment, this initiative has also fueled some nostalgia for McDonald's Happy Meals — particularly the toys of the '80s and '90s. This sentimentality has in turn created demand among toy collectors, increasing the value of some longed-for Mickey D's toys. It may surprise you that one toy set in particular, McDonald's Changeables, have sold for up to $200 on eBay.

Changeables, Mickey D's transforming toys from the late 1980s, are one of the rarest vintage Happy Meal toys out there, with people apparently willing to pay a decent price for a set. Based on previous sales, if you're lucky enough to have held on to these fun toys, you could potentially sell a set of about eight different Changeables for roughly $60 to $70 online. Toys still in the packaging often sell for more. Meanwhile, larger sets and toys in good, original condition (not repainted) have sold for $100 to $200. This profit isn't too shabby for a McDonald's toy, especially considering a Happy Meal cost a little over $1 in the 1980s.