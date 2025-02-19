How The Invention Of Chicken McNuggets Saved McDonald's

McDonald's was primarily been known as a burger business. At least, in the decades after visionary Ray Kroc partnered with the McDonald brothers' burger stand (which, believe it or not, first started as a barbecue joint) in San Bernardino, California, in 1955 and convinced them to let him franchise the restaurant. But Mickey D's burger-and-fries reputation belies a surprising truth: It was the Chicken McNugget, not the burger, that actually saved McDonald's from potential demise in 1983.

In the late 1970s, just as the restaurant seemed to have hit its heyday, there was bad news for the burger biz: Beef and pork, which the American Heart Association said were laden with cholesterol and saturated fat, were labeled the primary causes of heart disease. Cardiovascular disease had been at epidemic proportions for a couple of decades. In 1977, the U.S. government issued a report called "Dietary goals for the United States," a report based on the findings of a committee on nutrition headed by Senator George McGovern. The report listed as one of its goals that Americans should eat less animal fat, specifically beef and pork, and replace it with poultry and fish.

That seemed like a potential death knell for a fast-food chain that had built its success on ground beef. People seemed to be turning away from the beef that had been McDonald's specialty and instead favoring chicken products. As fears about beef and its dangerous effects increased among the public, sales at the 6,000 McDonald's restaurants began to decline. If the company was going to stay relevant, it would have to adjust to the times.