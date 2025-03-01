The Story Of McDonald's Iconic Collab With Beanie Babies

Beanie Babies have been a staple of kid culture since their introduction in the early 1990s. Taking the form of cuddly cats to dinosaurs and every creature in between, Beanie Babies are made from synthetic plush material and filled with hard, plastic pellets — popularly known as "beans" — that give them more maneuverability than standard stuffed toys. With unique nicknames, distinctive tags, and their overall cute appearance, talking about, shopping for, and collecting Beanie Babies couldn't have been easier — at least until a fast food giant stepped in.

Today, you probably can't hear the name "Beanie Babies" without thinking of McDonald's, and for good reason. The 1997 campaign that offered the plush animals — affectionately renamed "Teenie Beanies and miniaturized for the promotion — as included Happy Meal toys was a match made in consumer heaven. Sparking lawsuits, fierce competition between parents (as well as adult fans of the toys), and marketing messages geared towards vulnerable young buyers, this marriage both leaned into existing trends within the toy and fast food industries while simultaneously accelerating them forward. This is the story of how these toys made an outsized cultural and commercial impact that continues to reverberate into the present.