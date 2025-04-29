This Old-School Restaurant Chain Made Fast Food History Back In The '70s

McDonald's drive thru is the scene of happy childhood memories for many. The only thing better than a burger was reaching into a colorful cardboard box to find a milkshake, fries, a plastic Snoopy doll or mini Rubix cube, and a burger. But you'll be surprised to know that the Happy Meal wasn't invented by the fast food giant, but by a chain you've probably never even heard of — Burger Chef.

Founded in 1958 by an Indianapolis trio, the restaurant gained a fanbase for flipping flame-broiled burgers with self-serve toppings bars chased by soft serve ice cream. "Burger Chef goes all out to please your family" was its motto (via The Owosso Argus-Press), and families were pleased indeed: In 1971, the business hit 1,200 locations. "Imagine a fast food restaurant with the appeal of a bowling alley without lanes and the taste of high school cafeteria," one Reddit user reminisces. But Burger Chef's most memorable and historic creation was, of course, the Fun Meal.

Launched in 1973, the kid's meal included fries, a burger, dessert, a drink, and a toy, coming fresh off the heels of its successful predecessor, the Funburger. Plastic vinyl records were a common prize, and in 1978, the company even partnered with Star Wars to conjure up seven cosmic variations of the hit. Its packaging was equally iconic, depicting the adventures of Burger Chef & Jess with friends like vampire Count Fangburger and Cackleburger the witch. Sounds familiar? Well, Burger Chef actually sued McDonald's in 1979, the same year McDonald's launched the Happy Meal, a fact you may not have known about the nostalgic menu item, but lost the lawsuit, despite being the first to introduce a children's meal with a packaged toy.