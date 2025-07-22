Everything You Need To Know About The Average Lifespan Of Kitchen Appliances

Appliances can be expensive, and they're not something most people are looking to replace every couple of years, I'm sure. From the easily portable air fryer to the relatively permanent fixtures like ovens and refrigerators, we'd definitely like them to last as long as possible. Not to mention, we want them functioning at the peak of their ability — for convenience, fast prep and cooking times — and the electric bill's sake.

Beyond basic functionality, kitchen appliances can suffer from minor defects, which can drastically alter the outcome of your recipes, even if you're not making something complex like croissants or Gordon Ramsay's notoriously challenging Beef Wellington. Whether you just bought a shiny new electric cooktop or moved into an apartment with the oldest microwave you've ever seen, here's everything you need to know about the average lifespan of each common appliance, and what you can do to extend it.