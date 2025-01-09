The 15 Best Slow Cookers Money Can Buy, According To Reviews

Slow cookers are some of the best kitchen inventions of the modern age. Although they're generally fairly easy to use, there are some slow cooker mistakes to avoid, including purchasing a bad slow cooker.

As their name suggests, they slow-cook meats, soups, and sauces over several hours, making them a godsend for busy people who need to be able to toss their food in and then complete other tasks. In fact, when they rose to popularity in the '70s, they were marketed specifically to working women. While many slow cookers today are very similar to the original design of that era, there have been some upgrades, too. There are now tons of different slow cookers on the market, some with the original, manual knob design, some that are digital, and some that are even multi-function. We've combed through the reviews to bring you the best ones money can buy.