The 15 Best Slow Cookers Money Can Buy, According To Reviews
Slow cookers are some of the best kitchen inventions of the modern age. Although they're generally fairly easy to use, there are some slow cooker mistakes to avoid, including purchasing a bad slow cooker.
As their name suggests, they slow-cook meats, soups, and sauces over several hours, making them a godsend for busy people who need to be able to toss their food in and then complete other tasks. In fact, when they rose to popularity in the '70s, they were marketed specifically to working women. While many slow cookers today are very similar to the original design of that era, there have been some upgrades, too. There are now tons of different slow cookers on the market, some with the original, manual knob design, some that are digital, and some that are even multi-function. We've combed through the reviews to bring you the best ones money can buy.
15. Hamilton Beach Set & Forget 6-Quart Programmable Slow Cooker
Hamilton Beach is a company that primarily manufactures small and large kitchen appliances. This includes several models of slow cookers, many of which are on this list.
The Set & Forget 6-Quart Programmable Slow Cooker helps you cook your meal to perfection with the integrated temperature probe. When in use, you can see the temperature on the digital display on the front of the slow cooker, and can also set the cooker to your desired temperature. Once that temperature is reached, the slow cooker switches to a "keep warm" mode that prevents it from overcooking your food.
The slow cooker also includes three heat settings, a dishwasher-safe dish, a clip-tight lid, and comes in silver, stainless steel, and black. Reviewers rave that it's easy to use and love the programmable features. However, there are a handful of negative reviews, with several complaining of the smell of burnt rubber and a few stating that their slow cooker broke after a few uses.
14. Drew Barrymore Touchscreen Slow Cooker
When Drew Barrymore isn't helping lost aliens phone home or hosting her own talk show, she's launching a stylish line of kitchen appliances. Barrymore's "Beautiful" collection includes a 6-quart touchscreen slow cooker that's fully programmable for up to 20 hours. The integrated flat-screen design control panel offers three heat settings and five preset functions for meat, poultry, stew, soup, and chili. Additionally, it comes with a convenient lid rest for when you need to open the lid.
The majority of the positive reviews mention how aesthetically pleasing the slow cooker is, with its sleek yet soft design. While white icing is the most popular color, multiple colors and a floral pattern are available for this slow cooker. Other reviewers mention how convenient the lid rest is and others say the crockpot is sturdy and holds a large amount of food while also cooking evenly.
But of course, not all reviews are positive. Several reviewers mentioned that their slow cooker started smoking when they first plugged it in, leading many to suspect that the appliance may be a fire hazard. A few others complained that their cooker stopped working or got too hot while in use.
13. Crock-Pot Manual 6-Quart Cook & Carry Slow Cooker
The name "Crock-Pot" is essentially synonymous with the term "slow cooker," and there's a reason why: Crock-Pot developed the original slow cooker. Today, the brand manufactures a variety of kitchen appliances, but slow cookers are still its primary focus.
The 6-Quart Manual Cook & Carry slow cooker is a relatively basic model, without any fancy digital displays. Instead, it's got a simple knob at the front with three heat settings: high, low, and warm. One feature that does make it stand out, however, is the locking lid, which includes a rubber gasket for extra seal and makes the slow cooker much easier to transport. This slow cooker comes in stainless steel, black, and red.
Overall, users like the simplicity of this model, with many mentioning it's easy to clean and take to potlucks. Unfortunately, not all customers were pleased with their experience, with some stating that the Crock-Pot overcooked their food, and others saying it undercooked it. A few also mentioned that the front knob has a tendency to fall off.
12. Hamilton Beach 10-Quart Extra-Large Stay or Go Slow Cooker
If you have a lot of mouths to feed, you need something like the Hamilton Beach 10-Quart Extra-Large Stay or Go Slow Cooker. This slow cooker is very similar to the Crock-Pot manual Cook & Carry Slow Cooker above, with a simple knob and locking lid for easy transport, but has one very significant distinction: it's nearly twice the size.
This is a great option for those with large families, those who are serving large quantities of food like in a soup kitchen, or those who want an easy way to cook a whole turkey or roast. The size is the primary reason most reviewers love this slow cooker. Many appreciate the simplicity of the design as well. However, a few reviewers note that a timer, rather than a manual design, would have been helpful, and a few others bemoan the lack of a pressure release for the lid. Some also state that the temperature, even the low setting, is far hotter than expected and burns their food.
11. Ninja Foodi PossibleCooker PRO
There was a time when Ninja was the blender that everyone was talking about, but the brand has been making other kitchen appliances for a while. This includes everything from air fryers to ice cream makers to espresso machines, and of course, slow cookers.
But the 8.5-quart Foodi PossibleCooker PRO isn't just a slow cooker; it also functions as a steam oven, Dutch oven, bread maker, roasting pan, and more. Because the device heats from the bottom, not just the sides, it allows you to sear and sauté directly in the pot, and the elegant style of the dish makes it easy to remove and use directly as a serving dish. It also comes as a handy ladle that doubles as a pasta fork and fits neatly into the lid.
Reviewers love the multifunctionality of this appliance, with many stating they've been able to replace several different appliances with this single option and others mentioning that it reduces cleanup at the end of the night. The size is also a plus for many; while not as large as the Hamiton Beach 10-quart cooker above, the Ninja Foodi PossibleCooker PRO is still larger than most traditional slow cookers. A handful of negative reviews mention that the coating on the pot peels, and a few others say they had issues getting the device to heat up properly.
10. Crock-Pot Manual 2.5-Quart Casserole Slow Cooker
On the other end of the spectrum, if you're looking for something better suited for small meals or side dishes, check out the Crock-Pot 2.5-Quart Casserole Slow Cooker. This simple, adorable little slow cooker has a manual knob with settings for high, low, and warm. It has a locking lid for easy portability and the blue diamond pattern will blend delightfully into any kitchen.
A few reviewers state they've received compliments on the cute design. But the thing people love most is the small size, which is perfect when cooking for two to three people or bringing something like buffalo chicken dip to a party. Some also mention that for larger families, it's a great way to cook a casserole. Those who left negative reviews said they had issues with the slow cooker heating properly, and a few expressed frustration that replacement parts are not available for this model.
9. BLACK DECKER 7-Quart Slow Cooker
Among the variety of kitchen appliances sold by BLACK+DECKER, the 7-Quart Slow Cooker is a highly-rated favorite. The device is relatively simple, with a single manual knob on the front and no additional frills, but it comes in a trendy Tiffany blue shade of teal.
Reviewers say that the slow cooker pot is incredibly easy to clean, has a perfect size and stunning style. Many also prefer the simplistic design, stating that even their teenagers can use the appliance. A few reviewers mention that it runs hotter than the standard slow cooker, but once you get the hang of it, you can easily adjust your cooking times.
The negative reviews are primarily from those who had their slow cooker for a while, and initially enjoyed it, but were disappointed when the slow cooker failed early in its lifespan. A few of those stated that the appliance got unexpectedly hot, even when on low or when turned off. Some also mentioned quality issues, with the handle or dial breaking after just a few uses.
8. Hamilton Beach 8-Quart Slow Cooker
The Hamilton Beach 8-Quart slow cooker is designed for those who want something a little larger than the average slow cooker but not as big is the 10qt option. This slow cooker can fit an 8lb chicken or 6lb pot roast and serves at least ten people. The lid rest helps you combat mess, and the crock and lid are both dishwasher safe, making cleanup quick and painless. The lid rest also doubles as a cord wrap for easy storage.
There are very few negative reviews for this product. A few mentioned that the slow cooker gets too hot, one stating that it got so hot the lid shattered. A couple also were frustrated with the condition of their slow cooker, with some saying the crock had the finish peeling when they unboxed it.
Those that had a better experience with their slow cooker say it cooked their food to perfection and the size is exactly what they need. Many also mention that this slow cooker is super easy to clean and that they love the lid rest and cord wrap.
7. Hamilton Beach 7-Quart Portable Slow Cooker
If your slow cooker dishes are frequently featured at office potlucks or family get-togethers, you know how important it is that the lid stays firmly on your dish until you arrive at your destination. The Hamilton Beach 7-Quart Portable Slow Cooker puts the focus on portability with the lid latch strap that keeps the top on tight during travel. The rest of the design is relatively simple, with a manual knob and dishwasher-safe lid and crock.
As expected, the latching top is the favorite feature of most reviewers. Customers also say that the size is perfect, the crock is easy to clean, and they love the size and value of this slow cooker. Many also love the simplicity of the design, preferring it to digital options. However, a few express frustration with the quality, saying the slow cooker isn't well made. They complain about uneven glaze on the crock and that the lid doesn't fit snuggly over the top.
6. Crock-Pot Manual 7-Quart Slow Cooker
Another excellent 7-quart option is the Crock-Pot Manual 7-Quart Slow Cooker. The simple manual design is ideal for those who don't want to deal with digital displays, and the three heat options (high, low, and warm) will meet all your basic cooking needs. The slightly larger size is perfect for stew, chili, roast, and pulled pork. This model Crock-Pot is available in stainless steel, turquoise, purple, charcoal, and charcoal chevron.
A few reviewers had some serious complaints- a couple mentioned the crock cracked after just a couple uses, while one said it was hot enough to cause burns. However, most reviews are positive, saying that the simple, no-frills Crock-Pot is exactly what they were looking for and is incredibly easy to use. Customers also like the size and range of color options, and many also mention that the crock is easy to clean and makes the perfect home-cooked meals.
5. Hamilton Beach Stay or Go Sear & Cook 6 Quart Slow Cooker
We've already mentioned one of Hamilton Beach's Stay or Go Slow Cookers on this list, but the Stay or Go Sear & Cook 6-Quart Slow Cooker is for those who want the option to stay or go without the full 10-quart size. In addition to the locking lid, this slow cooker has two pretty unique features.
The first is that the crock is aluminum, not ceramic, and can be used on gas, electric, and ceramic stovetops. This means you can sear your food before slow cooking it without having to transfer the food and create more dishes. The other is the simple digital display, which allows you to set your slow cooker for two, four, six, eight, or ten hours, after which it switches to the keep warm setting.
Reviewers enjoy both these features and also love that the lightweight design, in addition to the locking lid, makes it hassle-free to transport. Many also mentioned that because the crock is nonstick and dishwasher-safe, cleanup has never been easier. Negative reviews are few and far between, but a few mention that it cooked hotter than they would have liked, and a couple were frustrated because they didn't realize the crock isn't ceramic.
4. Hamilton Beach 8 Quart Programmable Countdown Slow Cooker
While there's something to be said for the simplicity of a manual slow cooker, there's a reason many slow cookers are digital now. Digital options allow you to set your slow cooker to cook for the exact amount of time you want, and that's exactly what the Hamilton Beach 8-Quart Programmable Countdown Slow Cooker does. The digital display allows you to set your slow cooker to cook on high or low for 30 minutes up to 18 hours. Once the timer is set, it will count down and automatically switch to "keep warm" once it hits zero.
Reviewers love this function, saying the digital interface is simple and easy to use and that the countdown feature allows them to go about their other tasks without worrying that the food is overcooking. Many also say that it cooks perfectly and the 8qt size is exactly what they need. The most common complaint seems to be that the cord is too short, and a few people mentioned that it would be nice if the appliance beeped when the countdown finished.
3. Hamilton Beach FlexCook 6-Quart Stay or Go Slow Cooker
Hamilton Beach cracks the top three with the FlexCook 6-Quart Stay or Go Slow Cooker. This option is differs from the other 6qt Stay or Go slow cooker in that it has a ceramic, not aluminum crock, and its digital display offers more flexibility. The FlexCook mode allows you to choose between a manual setting or a programmable, timed option, which, like the previous slow cooker, switches to warm once the timer runs out. Like the other Stay or Go options, it includes a locking lid and easy-grip handles.
A handful of customers had quality control issues with their slow cooker, saying that it didn't work when plugged in or that their model would randomly shut off while cooking. However, most reviews are overwhelmingly positive. As expected, the programmable option is a favorite, as people love they can "set and forget" while they go about their days. Reviewers also say that the latching lid works great for travel, and the dishwasher-safe crock is easy to clean.
2. West Bend 6-Quart Pattern Slow Cooker
West Bend is a company that's been making large and small household appliances since the 1950s. That includes slow cookers like the 6-Quart Pattern Slow Cooker. This appliance features a simple manual design over a stylish diamond pattern and is available in silver or black. The dishwasher-safe crock and tempered glass lid make for easy cleanup, and the removable crock also doubles as a serving dish. Additionally, the slow cooker comes with an instruction booklet full of recipes.
Almost all reviews for this slow cooker are positive. Customers say the crock is sturdy and easy to clean, and many prefer the simple manual settings over a programable digital display. Several reviewers say their food came out perfectly and that the 6-qt size was just what they needed. The few negative reviews for this product complain that it cooked too hot and that the appliance was left with stains they couldn't get out after use.
1. Hamilton Beach 4 Quart Round Slow Cooker
The number one best slow cooker, according to online reviews, is the simple, sturdy Hamilton Beach 4-Quart Round Slow Cooker. This little cooker is perfect for small families or side dishes. It has an intuitive manual dial with three heat settings, and the removable crock and glass lid are dishwasher safe for fast and easy cleanup. The crock is also safe for use in the oven or the microwave.
There are very few negative reviews for this slow cooker. A few mentioned they measured it themselves and it was more like three quarts instead of four, and a couple wished it came with an indicator light to know when the appliance was powered on.
Other than that, users love the compact size, simple features, and sturdy design. Customers also mention that it heats well and allows them to toss in a meal and go about their day, and in the end, isn't that what we all want from a slow cooker?
Methodology
Admittedly, it's been a while since I've been shopping for a slow cooker. My last one broke after the crock slipped off the counter, and I went straight to the store to buy a new one, settling on a programmable Crock-Pot that was on a steal of a deal. I use it weekly, and it's held up for years, so I was excited to see what was new in the world of slow cookers.
To create this ranking list, I specifically chose slow cookers that are available for purchase on Amazon, so that regardless of where you are in the country, you could order the one you like. I took reviews from not just Amazon but other retailers, and a product had to have reviews from at least two retailers to qualify for this list. After that, it was just a matter of averaging up all the reviews, selecting the top fifteen, and putting them in order.