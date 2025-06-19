This Is Hands Down The Easiest Way To Clean A Rice Cooker

If the versatile machine called a rice cooker is one of your indispensable kitchen tools, making those perfect fluffy grains while you ignore it entirely, it deserves better than a dreaded, crusty clean up. Sure, you could let it soak for an hour or scrape away dried-on starch with a sponge while silently resenting your dinner. Or ... you could try a cleaner's shortcut that feels almost too easy to be real: add water and use it again.

Yep, this method is similar to the beloved blender trick where you pour in warm water and a squirt of soap, hit the button, and let it clean itself. But this time, the rice cooker does the work. No elbow grease. No stuck-on grains mocking you from the corners. Just one gentle cycle and a pot that looks like you actually tried.

Here's how it works: Once you have scooped out your rice and you are left with a sticky or starchy inner pot, don't let it sit until it fossilizes. Instead, fill the cooker with enough water to cover the rice residue. No need to scrub — just water. Close the lid, turn the cooker on, and let it heat until the water starts to simmer or cycle through again (about 5–10 minutes, depending on your model).