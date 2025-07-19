Don't Overlook This Important Tip For Getting Your Hands On The Rarest Bourbons

Bourbon might be becoming less popular in recent days, but that doesn't mean the demand for rare bourbons is going to go down by any noticeable amount. There are some highly sought after and rare bourbons out there that you'd be really lucky to come across, including such iconic names as Pappy Van Winkle and Blanton's. These bourbons, usually aged for a longer time and therefore produced in smaller quantities, can be a showcase piece in your whiskey collection — if you can manage to get your hands on a bottle. But to do exactly that, you shouldn't forget the third party that's helping you get your bourbon.

One of the rules of buying bourbon is that you should consult store staff if you're looking for a particular bourbon, or just seeking advice in general. And when you're looking for some rare bourbons, these staff members can be your best friends. Not only can liquor store employees be knowledgeable about their products, but they can also be your inside informants on when they'll be receiving a shipment of a rare bourbon. It's good to have friends in high places, and to get the inside track on finding rare bourbons, there's no better friend than the purveyor at your liquor store.