What Is Allocated Bourbon, And Why Are Whiskey Super-Fans Always Talking About It?

Although there are a number of factors that might play into why any specific distillery might allocate one or more of their bourbons, the boiled-down reasons usually come down to plain and simple supply and demand. Kentucky might be the bourbon capital of the world, but vehement demand for bourbon stretches way beyond the lines of the Bluegrass State. However, you can only pack so many bottles worth of bourbon in a barrel at a time. The demand for bourbon (both domestically and internationally) paired with the long process of creating bourbon often means that distillers have far fewer bottles than there are people who want them. As such, these distillers allocate their spirits to certain retailers, and sometimes only at certain times of the year.

If distilleries allocate bourbons that are of limited quantities and in high demand, it's reasonable to assume that many prime bourbons are going to be allocated. You'd be generally right in this assumption, with some of the most revered bourbons being rare finds due in part to allocation. (Although on rare occasion you can still strike a home run with a bottle of Blanton's at certain Costco stores.) But even some standard bourbons, such as regular old Buffalo Trace, are also allocated – a testament to the bottle's value-for-money if anything else. So, if you hear enthusiasts raving about a particular find, or if you see a lot of hype for an allocation lottery, you'll know what all the hubbub is, and may even want to take part yourself.