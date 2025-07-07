Is Bourbon Becoming Less Popular? Why Sales Are Slumping

Bourbon has long reigned supreme as the quintessential American spirit, and not just because it's in some of the most popular cocktails of all time. Originating in America's heartland (Kentucky, to be specific), only whiskeys made in the United States following a specific mash bill earn the right to the bourbon label. The bourbon boom of the past two decades (a record 2.7 million barrels were filled in 2024 alone) was initially projected to continue, but sales have noticeably slowed and some distilleries face closure and financial hardship. But does that mean bourbon is less popular?

Not entirely. Cooled-down bourbon sales are likely the result of a perfect storm of issues: Trade disputes, overproduction from previous years, general economic woes, and changing public preferences. To start, spring 2025 saw major international trade turmoil for the bourbon industry. In response to American tariff threats, Canada placed its own tariffs on American products and discouraged consumers from buying them — in Ontario, American bourbon was outright banned. Similar patterns were seen in other parts of the world, including Europe, where tariffs on American whiskey were jacked up to 50%.

Lingering fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic has also contributed to the slump. In 2020, people were stocking up and sipping at home more than ever. Now, many are cutting back because they're still working through their stash — or just drinking less these days. Then there's Gen Z; young, would-be consumers who drink less than previous generations overall. Finally, inflation and rising living costs mean fewer people have money to burn on non-necessities, including bourbon — especially the costly special-release bottles that have become prevalent.