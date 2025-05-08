Why You Should Think Twice Before Choosing White Marble Kitchen Countertops

If you've finally got yourself a house and your goal is building a kitchen that feels like home, marble is appealing: It's bright white and it's got a modern feeling to it. That modernity is fading, though, with plenty of interior designers beginning to see marble counters as untrendy, which may or may not be important to you. However, if you're hoping for your kitchen to last a long time, through multiple trends, that's not the only reason you should be wary of marble.

Any marble is going to be precariously prone to scratches and staining. This means that marble countertops share some very similar problems with much cheaper laminate countertops, which are also a major mistake. Even buying cheaper white marble can cause trouble, because if you buy marble with veins — those decorative grey streaks — cheaper marble might not keep those veins lined up when different pieces of marble are connected. Marble counters can be visually pleasing, but a stained and damaged counter is the worst kind of counter for selling your house. It's only a great investment if you're meticulously clean or if you just don't cook all that much.