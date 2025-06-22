The Kitchen Countertop Materials Martha Stewart Swears By

Your kitchen countertops are a quintessential element of your home, offering an aesthetic that shapes the atmosphere of the room while optimizing functionality. That said, there are many different kitchen countertop materials aside from marble to choose from when deciding the type you want in your kitchen. However, looking for inspiration through celebrities like Martha Stewart is a great place to start. After all, Stewart has made a career out of giving lifestyle advice. Following her preference of stone or zinc countertops is a safe bet.

Stewart is arguably the most trusted lifestyle expert spearheading all the essentials of living a good home life, from culinary to gardening. In a 2020 interview with Frederic magazine, Stewart reminisced about her career and her approach to kitchen design. Overall, the tenured lifestyle expert prioritizes functionality over decoration. "I've used marble, I've used soapstone. I did use wood originally for my outdoor working kitchen, but I don't like wood as a countertop as much as I like stone. It's much easier to clean," she said.

Stewart then discussed her zinc countertops, saying, "I also love zinc. Up at my home in Maine, all my counters are covered in zinc. It's actually the baker's choice because you can roll out dough on it without using extra flour and it won't stick." Her comments highlight her appreciation for practicality over looks. Both countertops are a great addition to most homes, but each comes with its own benefits and drawbacks.