The Kitchen Countertop Materials Martha Stewart Swears By
Your kitchen countertops are a quintessential element of your home, offering an aesthetic that shapes the atmosphere of the room while optimizing functionality. That said, there are many different kitchen countertop materials aside from marble to choose from when deciding the type you want in your kitchen. However, looking for inspiration through celebrities like Martha Stewart is a great place to start. After all, Stewart has made a career out of giving lifestyle advice. Following her preference of stone or zinc countertops is a safe bet.
Stewart is arguably the most trusted lifestyle expert spearheading all the essentials of living a good home life, from culinary to gardening. In a 2020 interview with Frederic magazine, Stewart reminisced about her career and her approach to kitchen design. Overall, the tenured lifestyle expert prioritizes functionality over decoration. "I've used marble, I've used soapstone. I did use wood originally for my outdoor working kitchen, but I don't like wood as a countertop as much as I like stone. It's much easier to clean," she said.
Stewart then discussed her zinc countertops, saying, "I also love zinc. Up at my home in Maine, all my counters are covered in zinc. It's actually the baker's choice because you can roll out dough on it without using extra flour and it won't stick." Her comments highlight her appreciation for practicality over looks. Both countertops are a great addition to most homes, but each comes with its own benefits and drawbacks.
Benefits and drawbacks of stone and zinc countertops
Regardless if you're following the advice of an expert like Martha Stewart, every kitchen countertop material on the market will have its drawbacks. Like any other decision when upgrading your home, weighing the good with the bad is essential in making an informed decision.
Between zinc and stone, both are ideal for adding functionality to your kitchen space. When selecting the best stone for your kitchen countertops, you'll find two options: engineered and natural. Engineered stone countertops are man-made, binding materials like quartz together with resin and colorful pigments, whereas natural stone is an actual slab of rock. The key difference between engineered and natural is price. Aside from natural stone being more expensive, both offer durability, elegance, and an easy-to-clean surface. It can be a challenge to install them, however, since they are quite heavy. It's also important to note that a high-end, natural stone countertop can be one of the worst kitchen counters for selling your home, so keep your long-term goals in mind when choosing between these two stones.
Zinc, on the other hand, provides an industrial aesthetic that changes color over time — this varies depending on several factors — for a look that can feel unique to your home. Zinc offers a non-porous surface with anti-bacterial properties for easy cleaning and food prep. However, it is a softer material, making it prone to scratches. Whether you choose zinc, stone, or another option, upgrading your kitchen countertops is an exciting time. Fortunately, there is a large selection of kitchen countertop materials to suit your preferences.