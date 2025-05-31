The Countertop Material Ina Garten Swears By For Her Kitchen

Celebrity chef and Food Network star Ina Garten is known for upscale entertaining, and her home kitchen renovation piqued the interest of many. Garten shared why she chose a not-so-traditional material for her kitchen counters in the comments of an Instagram post, stating, "I love the look of marble — the movement and energy — but until recently, it was thought not to be ideal for kitchens because it's a porous material. However, the sealers have gotten good now, so it's a great choice for a countertop."

There's no denying that the clean, smooth, natural look of marble is gorgeous in any kitchen. Until recently, however, marble was thought to be a poor choice for countertops because, as Garten mentions, it has a porous nature. The microscopic holes found throughout marble make it a stain magnet for liquids such as coffee, red wine, and tomato sauce (to name a few), earning the material its high-maintenance reputation. Etching — a damaging process that occurs when an acid, such as lemon juice, changes the texture of marble's surface — can also occur. Both stains and etches are difficult to clean, a frustrating issue for someone who just spent thousands installing their dream countertops. While granite and quartz have long been the best stone picks for kitchen countertops, great sealants are helping marble make a comeback.