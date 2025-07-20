Restaurant Secrets About Applebee's
The next time you're "eatin' good in the neighborhood," you may be surprised to learn some of these secrets at Applebee's. Popular appetizers and meals, including the Whole Lotta Bacon Burger that made quite an impression in our Applebee's vs. Chili's burger showdown, are common knowledge. But there are lesser-known facts about the beginnings of the casual dining chain and the restaurant experience in recent years that may surprise you.
Applebee's offers a great selection of appetizers, which we've ranked, and you can also enjoy breakfast in the morning. The staples at the American-style dining restaurant are burgers, wings, and similar casual dishes. To unwind, you can also swing by for some amazing happy hour deals on some of the most popular menu items and beverages.
The decor stays on the line between antique and kitsch, but with a distinct local flair that includes jerseys from area high school teams, vintage photos, and plenty of memorabilia. Each franchise location embraces its own story and we've compiled some of the most interesting chapters. From the history behind the name to secret menu items, here are some of the best-kept secrets of Applebee's.
The original name was much longer
Applebee's opened as T.J. Applebee's Rx for Edibles & Elixirs in 1980. Husband and wife duo Bill and T.J. Palmer started the first restaurant in Decatur, Georgia. They sold the idea to W.R. Grace and Company just a few years later in 1983. Applebee's then went the franchise model, which is still used today. Bill became a franchisee in 1985, opening restaurants in the Atlanta, Georgia area.
The name was officially shortened in 1986, marking another significant transition in the story of Applebee's. Abe Gustin and John Hamra opened the first Applebee's Neighborhood Grill + Bar in Kansas City, Missouri using the new name. The duo eventually purchased Applebee's from the parent company, W.R. Grace and Company, in 1988. By 1989, there were 100 restaurant franchises around the United States.
Bill Palmer passed away in 2020 after being actively involved in the Applebee's brand throughout his professional life.
Applebee's invented the Brewtus glass
The next time you order a beer at Applebee's, pay close attention to the glass it comes in. Applebee's uses a special design that they call the "Brewtus" glass. The distinct shape is unique to the restaurant franchise and is the perfect way to enjoy a cold beverage along with your meal. Pouring beer into a glass helps the flavor develop in just the way designed by the brewer.
The glass is designed to optimize your brew, with a thick but narrow base to keep the beer cold. You can hold the drink from near the base without getting the actual liquid warm from your hands. It also helps the glass stay stable on the bartop.
The top flares out wider to let the flavor come out when you drink it. This design also makes a great spot for garnishes like slices of citrus.
Check the promotions for major deals
Special deals vary, but taking advantage of great deals is the best secret to getting the most bang for your buck when dining at Applebee's. Some promotions highlight specific holidays or celebrations, such as T-bone steak deals on Father's Day and spooky drink buckets around Halloween. Applebee's even offers free meals to Active Duty military and Veterans on Veterans Day using a special menu.
The restaurant also takes cues from customer requests and favorites. Many of the best deals are on fan favorites, including the all-you-can-eat boneless wings, chicken tenders, and riblets. You can chow down on as many of these appetizers as you want for just $16.
Over the years, there have been some truly phenomenal promotions, many of which loyal Applebee enthusiasts look for when they return to the lineup. Back in 2019, Applebee's ran a promotion offering mai tais for just $1. The days of dollaritas, which added $1 margaritas to the drink menu, were another big hit in 2024. There have been other drink and food specials, but none were quite so iconic as the budget-friendly drinks.
The scholarship fund totals around $1.2M
Besides food, drinks, and hospitality for guests, Applebee's also provides great perks to employees. One of those that you should definitely know about if you work at the chain (or just like knowing that the company is putting some of the profits to good causes) is the scholarship fund.
Named in honor of the late Applebee's founder, the Bill Palmer Legacy Scholarship Fund is available to all Applebee's employees and their children. It can be used for college or vocational school to further education and job prospects. To be eligible, the designated employee has to work at Applebee's for at least 6 months, but can be part-time or full-time.
The restaurant chain has given out around $1.2 million in scholarships to more than 200 students. Each award is $5,000, which helps with tuition, books, and fees. Two special awards of $10,000 are also given out annually to high school seniors.
Applebee's is related to IHOP
Also known as the breakfast fast food chain that puts pancake batter in its omelets, IHOP shares more with Applebee's than just killer menu items. Both Applebee's and IHOP are owned by Dine Brands Global, Inc. Even though each Applebee's restaurant is an independent franchise, the overall management of the brand, including oversight of the menu and decor, is done at the corporate office. IHOP and Applebee's are like adoptive cousins who have different histories but share a key relative.
Most of the time, the two hot spots maintain independent identities. With distinctly different menus, IHOP caters more toward breakfast classics with extras included for those who prefer the lunch or dinner menu. The menu at Applebee's leans more toward lunch and dinner favorites, with an extra breakfast lineup available during specific hours.
A joint restaurant opened in Texas in 2025, merging the best of both brands.
Mac and cheese burgers are a popular secret menu item
Applebee's doesn't have a specific secret menu with quirky-named items that your server will recognize, but there are still plenty of hacks for something unique and delicious out of the regular menu offerings. Don't be afraid to combine multiple orders and let your taste buds be your guide when it comes to making your own secret menu.
The Applebee's mac and cheese is really popular, as are the burgers. So when you order the side, make sure that you scoop a little on top of your burger for a truly tasty dinner.
A side of mashed potatoes also works well as the base for any protein. You can add everything from steak tips to grilled shrimp, and sauces. Ask for a side of ice cream to top any dessert or swirl your frozen cocktails for a sweet or boozy treat.
Some Applebee's transformed into nightclubs
This secret is part of Applebee's past, but you may be surprised to know that the restaurant chain had an underground nightclub scene once. Unofficially called "Club Applebee's," these spots could get pretty wild after the restaurant closed for dining. Each Applebee's is owned by a franchisee, giving them plenty of say over how the restaurant (and the club, if they had one) were run.
This was all done to appeal to a younger demographic that liked the club scene. Once dinner patrons wrapped things up, the party started and everything from DJs to drinks to disco balls was set up.
Nowadays, you can get good deals on food, including some of the best Applebee's appetizers, on the late-night menu. Applebee's doesn't go all out with a rager, but the food specials still attract good, hungry late night crowds. But they'll have to do their clubbing elsewhere and then come by for something to eat.