Restaurant Secrets About Applebee's

The next time you're "eatin' good in the neighborhood," you may be surprised to learn some of these secrets at Applebee's. Popular appetizers and meals, including the Whole Lotta Bacon Burger that made quite an impression in our Applebee's vs. Chili's burger showdown, are common knowledge. But there are lesser-known facts about the beginnings of the casual dining chain and the restaurant experience in recent years that may surprise you.

Applebee's offers a great selection of appetizers, which we've ranked, and you can also enjoy breakfast in the morning. The staples at the American-style dining restaurant are burgers, wings, and similar casual dishes. To unwind, you can also swing by for some amazing happy hour deals on some of the most popular menu items and beverages.

The decor stays on the line between antique and kitsch, but with a distinct local flair that includes jerseys from area high school teams, vintage photos, and plenty of memorabilia. Each franchise location embraces its own story and we've compiled some of the most interesting chapters. From the history behind the name to secret menu items, here are some of the best-kept secrets of Applebee's.