Does Pouring Beer Into A Glass Make It Taste Better?
It seems easy enough to address the craving for an ice cold beer at the end of a day. Simply crack open a can or bottle, sip, and repeat.
That said, if you're someone who really appreciates the finer points of a well-crafted beer, you may want to consider reaching for a glass. While the straight-from-the-bottle approach is fine in a pinch, you're robbing yourself of some of the most pleasing sensory elements of a brew when you don't release it from its package.
For one thing, if you can't smell your beer, you're neutralizing your ability to taste, too. It's believed that a whopping 80% of flavor comes from our perception of aroma. Much of the aromatic expression of a beer — from its malt character to that citrusy or piney hop character, and even the specific personality of a brewer's yeast selection — is presented in the head, or foam cap.When you don't pour it into a glass, you'll never have a chance to experience that smell.
More important sensory cues from your suds
The sight of what we consume also makes a difference to our perception, and the look of a beer is part of the experience. There's a misunderstood difference between light and dark beer, but you'd never know it if you didn't pour it into a glass, and the ability to see the liquid also means you can also evaluate the clarity of a beer. Texture and mouthfeel are a major part of enjoying what we drink, too, and it's much tougher to truly appreciate the creaminess, effervescence, and rich, crisp, or refreshing qualities of a liquid if you drink straight from the can or bottle.
You don't have to stick to that same-old pint glass, either. There are so many types of beer glasses that you may need a guide for how to use them, but believe it or not, each design is intentional, whether it's a smaller glass for a more alcoholic beer, a vessel with a wide mouth that allows more surface area for that aroma, or a more narrow opening that will concentrate and direct those compounds.
Regardless of which brew you choose, you give yourself and your palate a chance to really get acquainted with a beer's character by pouring it into a glass. And whether you're planning to pair your beer with a meal, or simply sipping and savoring on its own, your senses will thank you.