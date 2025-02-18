Does Pouring Beer Into A Glass Make It Taste Better?

It seems easy enough to address the craving for an ice cold beer at the end of a day. Simply crack open a can or bottle, sip, and repeat.

That said, if you're someone who really appreciates the finer points of a well-crafted beer, you may want to consider reaching for a glass. While the straight-from-the-bottle approach is fine in a pinch, you're robbing yourself of some of the most pleasing sensory elements of a brew when you don't release it from its package.

For one thing, if you can't smell your beer, you're neutralizing your ability to taste, too. It's believed that a whopping 80% of flavor comes from our perception of aroma. Much of the aromatic expression of a beer — from its malt character to that citrusy or piney hop character, and even the specific personality of a brewer's yeast selection — is presented in the head, or foam cap.When you don't pour it into a glass, you'll never have a chance to experience that smell.