What Time Can You Get Breakfast At Applebee's?
Applebee's is a fast-casual chain with a mixed reputation. On one hand, Applebee's appetizers, which we have ranked, are among some of the most diverse in the industry and the chain has amazing happy hour deals. On the other hand, Applebee's is also known as one of the lower quality chain restaurants that serve steaks. As such, they have struggled to appeal to hungry customers.
Regardless of your opinion on Applebee's, the chain does have something that almost everyone loves: breakfast. Breakfast is served typically from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., seven days a week. Hours may vary depending on location, but are pretty consistent across the board.
Applebee's also has a separate breakfast menu with offerings only available during breakfast hours. The one hiccup with Applebee's breakfast is that not all locations serve it. As such, the best way to determine hours and availability is to call your local Applebee's or check online via location finder.
Breakfast at Applebee's
While 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. is the typical window for breakfast at Applebee's, there are some variations on the hours. For example, some locations may only run breakfast from 7 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. instead. Alternatively, some locations will have different, extended hours on weekends, serving breakfast from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.
One thing that's great about breakfast at Applebee's is how large and inexpensive the menu is. Applebee's has both savory and sweet options for breakfast, including omelettes, pancakes, waffles, breakfast bowls, and skillet meals. Both alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages are available, including coffee, bloody marys, and more.
The only major downside about breakfast at Applebee's is that it doesn't appear to be widespread across the chain just yet. People online seem confused at the prospect, hinting that breakfast is only available in certain locations. While locations with large populations have confirmed that breakfast is served, like in Times Square or Queens, New York, other locations have yet to.