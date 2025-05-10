What Time Can You Get Breakfast At Applebee's?

Applebee's is a fast-casual chain with a mixed reputation. On one hand, Applebee's appetizers, which we have ranked, are among some of the most diverse in the industry and the chain has amazing happy hour deals. On the other hand, Applebee's is also known as one of the lower quality chain restaurants that serve steaks. As such, they have struggled to appeal to hungry customers.

Regardless of your opinion on Applebee's, the chain does have something that almost everyone loves: breakfast. Breakfast is served typically from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., seven days a week. Hours may vary depending on location, but are pretty consistent across the board.

Applebee's also has a separate breakfast menu with offerings only available during breakfast hours. The one hiccup with Applebee's breakfast is that not all locations serve it. As such, the best way to determine hours and availability is to call your local Applebee's or check online via location finder.