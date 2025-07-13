10 International McDonald's Chicken Items We Wish Were Available In The US

Food is inherently cultural, and what you might eat in one country (or even one town) can differ completely from what you'll get in another. That principle applies even to fast-food restaurants. So, why does the McDonald's menu change in each country? Well, the company has over 38,000 locations across 100 countries, which means it has to get pretty creative to appeal to the tastes of all the people eating there every day. And, like many restaurants, McDonald's also has to keep its menu fresh and moving with the times. Take the Snack Wrap, for example. The crunchy chicken wrap used to be a fan favorite in the United States before it was discontinued (although it'll be back in the U.S. in July 2025), but is still offered in variations across Europe and Australia.

So, while brand titans like the Big Mac and Chicken McNuggets might be pretty popular no matter which country you're in, there are plenty of other McDonald's items that are local only. Prepare to get hungry as we explore 10 delicious chicken dishes from international McDonald's that deserve to come stateside.