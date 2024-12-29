Why Does McDonald's Menu Change In Different Countries?
If you've ever been to a McDonald's while travelling internationally, you've likely noticed a few menu items that aren't offered in the U.S. Eating at a fast food restaurant that's on every corner in the States might not seem like the best way to experience a different culture, but there are a few international McDonald's menu items worth trying when traveling. In fact, you might just be able to get a taste of local foods, since McDonald's menu items change depending on the country as a way to blend into the regional culture.
On its website, McDonald's explains, "We try to adapt our menu to reflect different tastes and local traditions for every country in which we have restaurants. We're keen to respect cultural differences and so every country has its own policy of developing menu items." While you can usually count on finding iconic menu items like the Big Mac no matter which McDonald's you visit, you can also try new foods and drinks including various McDonald's McFlurrys across the world.
With so many McDonald's outposts around the world, it's a smart decision to adapt the menu to local preferences. McDonald's operates over 40,000 restaurants worldwide, with the U.S. being home to the most locations (around 13,450). France tops the list for the most Micky D's in Europe, while China has the top spot for restaurants in Asia and the Middle East. Meanwhile, Brazil wins for most McDonald's in Latin America and the Caribbean region.
McDonald's menu items around the world
There are a wide variety of McDonald's menu items that reflect local cuisine. Stop by a Micky D's in Italy to try its Panzerotti, crispy turnovers stuffed with Italian tomatoes and gooey mozzarella cheese. Or, get a taste of a Canadian staple by heading over to Quebec's McDonald's for its Spicy Buffalo Chicken Poutine — fries and crispy chicken topped with cheese, gravy, and Buffalo sauce. You won't find beef or pork on the menu at McDonald's in India, but you will be able to get a tasty Butter Chicken Grilled Burger consisting of a grilled chicken patty and shredded onion on a sesame seed bun. Head over to Poland for a Double Pork Deluxe Roll, a breakfast sandwich with two pork patties, bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheese, and a horseradish sauce.
If an international vacation isn't in the cards, you can always visit the special U.S. McDonald's that features an international menu. The McDonald's Global Menu Restaurant in Chicago offers a rotating selection of international menu items, in addition to the regular favorites. Opened in 2018, the modern-looking McDonald's is located beneath the company's headquarters in Chicago's West Loop. A few global favorites on the current menu include Biscoff or White Chocolate McPops (bite sized donuts with filling) hailing from Spain, Great Britain's Spicy Big Tasty, a McCrispy Honey Mustard Bacon sandwich from Switzerland, Japan's Spicy Garlic Black Pepper Chicken McNuggets, and a Pistachio McFlurry from Italy.