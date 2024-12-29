Why Does McDonald's Menu Change In Different Countries?

If you've ever been to a McDonald's while travelling internationally, you've likely noticed a few menu items that aren't offered in the U.S. Eating at a fast food restaurant that's on every corner in the States might not seem like the best way to experience a different culture, but there are a few international McDonald's menu items worth trying when traveling. In fact, you might just be able to get a taste of local foods, since McDonald's menu items change depending on the country as a way to blend into the regional culture.

On its website, McDonald's explains, "We try to adapt our menu to reflect different tastes and local traditions for every country in which we have restaurants. We're keen to respect cultural differences and so every country has its own policy of developing menu items." While you can usually count on finding iconic menu items like the Big Mac no matter which McDonald's you visit, you can also try new foods and drinks including various McDonald's McFlurrys across the world.

With so many McDonald's outposts around the world, it's a smart decision to adapt the menu to local preferences. McDonald's operates over 40,000 restaurants worldwide, with the U.S. being home to the most locations (around 13,450). France tops the list for the most Micky D's in Europe, while China has the top spot for restaurants in Asia and the Middle East. Meanwhile, Brazil wins for most McDonald's in Latin America and the Caribbean region.