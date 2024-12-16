How Highways Fueled The Rise Of Fast Food Across America

Fast food was so successful around the interstate system for multiple reasons. Convenience was a major factor. Being able to pull off and grab gas and food in one quick stop was hard to beat when you still had a long way to go, whether you were riding by yourself or wanted to feed a whole family cheaply. While many fast food chains started in California, they thrived in the Midwest, because if you were going to drive a long way across the United States, you'd probably pass through the region sooner or later. The synergy with gas stations is evident in KFC's own genesis, as the chain's founder Colonel Sanders sold fried chicken to travelers while they refueled both themselves and their cars. That push for convenience led to further innovations, such as Wendy's take on a modern drive-thru with its "pick-up window" in 1971, reinvigorating the basic concept of the carhop, while leaning further into the idea that diners wanted to keep moving.

But perhaps the biggest factor in making fast food a success was its consistency. It didn't matter where you were in the country, if you saw a sign for a fast food chain you knew, you could pull off and expect to get pretty much the same meal that you would get at a location anywhere else. With the speed the interstates offered, travel became less about adventure and discovering new places, and more about getting from one place to another. With that shift in mindset, finding consistent food that was convenient to your travel plans became a huge benefit, which provided a massive boon to the fast food industry.