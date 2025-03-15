Why You Might Start Seeing More Chicken Options At McDonald's

McDonald's is famous for featuring items for a limited time that cycle in and out of the menu rotation (anyone craving a McRib?), and one item we can definitely expect to see returning, albeit for limited-time runs, is an item that debuted in October of 2024. During the corporation's recent earnings call Kempczinski acknowledged that the Chicken Big Mac not only helped generate share growth for U.S. and French markets in 2024 but will continue to make regular appearances moving forward. Featuring two crispy tempura patties in place of two all-beef patties, this chicken "burger" will undoubtedly become as legendary as the Shamrock Shake.

The McCrispy is another menu item to watch out for as the chain works to bring it to all its markets by the end of the year. This simple sandwich, which consists of a piece of southern-style fried chicken with pickles on a toasted potato roll, was first introduced in 2022 to a limited number of markets. As the chain works toward its poultry expansion goals, we should be seeing this one on every McDonald's menu very soon.

Last, but not least, McDonald's has also promised the return of the Snack Wrap in 2025, an item that has graced the chain's menu in the past. It was taken away in 2016 to the dismay of fans who loved the choice between a grilled or crispy piece of chicken wrapped up in a tortilla with shredded lettuce and cheese and a choice of ranch or honey mustard.