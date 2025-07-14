This Viral Method For Making Store-Bought Ravioli Creates A Delicious Meal With No Dirty Dishes

Although boiling water is king, there are plenty of ways to make pasta. Some varieties, like lasagna and ziti, are famously baked. Anything prepared al cartoccio, like a simple spaghetti or a seafood linguine feast, is cooked in an encasement like parchment paper for maximum moisture. Aluminum foil is also sometimes used, so the viral ravioli packets you might have seen circling social media actually hark back to a classic Italian cooking technique.

Of course, the best of those al cartoccio recipes are unlikely to rely on supermarket pasta, jarred sauce, and cheese of ignoble provenance, but it's fun to mix mediums now and then. The newfound appeal of the foil packs is also primarily in their tidiness, so dirtying a pot with whole darn tomato sauce or gravy would kind of defeat the purpose in this case. Instead, everything sits snugly inside of its chrome envelope like a carbohydrate birthday card that you can eat.