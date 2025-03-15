The Ingredient You Should Be Adding To Spaghetti Sauce

For all the endless spaghetti sauce recipes in existence, which also include "tomato sauce," "red sauce," and "Sunday gravy," there is but one cheap, easy, two-second way to improve them all. It does not involve starting your own tomato canning company, sourcing any scarce ingredients, or even staring at the stove all day. Whether you're following grandmom's treasured, handwritten instructions or something plucked off the internet, a few shakes of MSG will bolster all of your sauces, whatever you call them.

Monosodium glutamate, better known by its previously unfairly maligned moniker, MSG, is a flavor enhancer that is naturally found in foodstuffs like tomatoes, Parmesan cheese, and anchovies. And even when rendered down into a crystalline powder and sold in adorable bottles like this Ajinomoto set, it packs an umami punch. Its dish-boosting capabilities alone are what make MSG deserving of a spot among your seasonings, and it's like a refiner for those items that already factor into so many marinaras, puttanescas, and ragus. Around a half teaspoon should do, potent as MSG is.