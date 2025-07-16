12 Absolute Best House Plants To Brighten Up Your Kitchen

A well-designed kitchen has to be practical and efficient. However, that doesn't mean you can't decorate it, and your choice of decorations can help make the kitchen look more inviting and "finished." Adding a house plant or two (or more, we won't judge) is an easy way to give your kitchen that coordinated atmosphere. Those plants may also do a lot more than just look good; for example, they may help reduce stress levels and improve your mental state. Some plants are straight-up practical for the kitchen, such as those you'd keep in a windowsill herb garden. If you're worried about never being able to take trips because you'll need to care for the plants, there are ways to set up extended watering to help the plants thrive when you're gone.

Decorating the kitchen with house plants is something you need to approach carefully, especially if you have smaller inhabitants in your house that like to chew things. Many house plants are toxic to cats and dogs, for example, and you'll need to avoid these plants. Don't think placing the plants on a high shelf will be enough to keep them out of reach. Always verify toxic status before bringing a plant into your home. If you have small children who are in the "everything goes in the mouth" stage, then you'll need to be cautious, too. That said, these 12 house plants are excellent for brightening up your kitchen.