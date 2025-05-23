How To Regrow Green Onions From The Store

Also known as scallions, green onions are a kitchen staple and arguably as important as garlic or all purpose flour. Often used as a garnish on dishes like extra cheesy Hasselback potatoes or found in recipes for classic Napa cabbage kimchi, green onions are one of those items you tend to pick up on every trip to the grocery store. While they're relatively inexpensive, green onions are super easy to regrow in less than an inch of water, and if you plant them in the ground, you may never have to buy a bunch at the market again.

It's easy to begin growing your own stock of scallions from a bundle you bought at your local market. Simply cut off the white bulb ends, leaving the roots intact, and place them root side down into a glass cup or jar. Fill the jar with as much water as is required (typically under an inch, depending upon the container) to submerge the roots fully and set it on a sunny windowsill. Over the next few days, continue adding water when needed to keep the roots moist and before you know it, bright green shoots will regrow from the cut top of the bulbs. You can leave them in the jar and snip what you need to sprinkle on top the best scrambled eggs, but before too long, the bulbs will stop producing new shoots.