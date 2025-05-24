This Genius Paper Towel Hack Keeps Your Indoor Plants Watered When You're Away From Home
Pulling off an out-of-town trip is no small feat — there's the child or pet care to arrange, itineraries and flights to book, and for the avid home gardener, plant babies to worry about leaving. While many species of indoor plants can go several days or more without regular watering, if you're growing seedlings for a home garden (and with food prices what they are, there's never been a better time to start growing your own veggies), even a long weekend away without regular waterings can spell disaster for the health of your plants.
For the times you don't have a neighbor or plant sitter handy, inventive workarounds like the paper towel method can be a game-changer. To try it out, all you'll need are some plants in need of watering, a roll of paper towels, a tall glass or jar of some sort, and water.
Before you leave your plants, roll up some paper towels into a tight cylinder — think of it like you're creating a paper straw, then submerge one end deep (this is key!) into the glass of water. Set this contraption near your plants and drape the other end of the paper towel roll into the pot, resting the second end of the straw a couple of inches or so from the plant. While you're away, the plants are able to suck water up via the paper towels as they need it, ensuring a steady source of moisture for perfectly hydrated plants.
This tip doesn't work in all cases, but can be a game changer for shorter trips
While this hack seems almost too good to be true, it really does work — and even cotton rope or rags will work as "straws." With that said, there are some caveats to heed if you plan to try this out. Of course, this tip doesn't replace regular TLC for your plants long term, but it will buy you a few days away from home without worrying about coming back to dried-up, dehydrated plants.
Looking to keep larger outdoor plants watered using this method? This trick can be used on outdoor plants too, but you'll need to consider the amount of water and size of the vessel (evaporation will make it vanish much quicker). Perhaps test it out first on your potted indoor plants or your kitchen window herb garden, then adjust as needed for outdoor veggies or flowers.
And even when watering the smallest house plants, consider the size of the glass and the amount of water you use. You'd be surprised what even small potted plants can slurp up in a matter of days. Use a large glass, and be sure to submerge the straw deep under water. For those times you're just leaving for a few days and don't want to enlist a neighbor or friend to come water the plants, this simple, low-tech tip can be a total game-changer for keeping plants healthy and hydrated.