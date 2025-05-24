This Genius Paper Towel Hack Keeps Your Indoor Plants Watered When You're Away From Home

Pulling off an out-of-town trip is no small feat — there's the child or pet care to arrange, itineraries and flights to book, and for the avid home gardener, plant babies to worry about leaving. While many species of indoor plants can go several days or more without regular watering, if you're growing seedlings for a home garden (and with food prices what they are, there's never been a better time to start growing your own veggies), even a long weekend away without regular waterings can spell disaster for the health of your plants.

For the times you don't have a neighbor or plant sitter handy, inventive workarounds like the paper towel method can be a game-changer. To try it out, all you'll need are some plants in need of watering, a roll of paper towels, a tall glass or jar of some sort, and water.

Before you leave your plants, roll up some paper towels into a tight cylinder — think of it like you're creating a paper straw, then submerge one end deep (this is key!) into the glass of water. Set this contraption near your plants and drape the other end of the paper towel roll into the pot, resting the second end of the straw a couple of inches or so from the plant. While you're away, the plants are able to suck water up via the paper towels as they need it, ensuring a steady source of moisture for perfectly hydrated plants.