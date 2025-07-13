3 Savory Dishes That You Should Be Adding Strawberries To

Locally grown strawberries are ready for picking by late spring and early summer, with a pretty short peak season of right around three weeks. While this is the best time for high-quality berries, you can usually buy them in your local grocery store year-round. If you want to take full advantage of that container of berries, don't just use them in desserts. Add them to savory dishes, too. Depending on what you're cooking, you can use various strawberry types, from fresh to frozen and even canned.

Most savory meals can benefit from a little hint of sweetness. Whether you're adding contrast to salty ingredients or taming spice with a sweet bite, strawberries belong in all kinds of dishes, from sauces to appetizers and even sandwiches. The best flavor starts with choosing the ripest strawberries at the store, so look for bright red color, fresh green leaves, and a sweet scent.