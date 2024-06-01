When To Use Canned Vs Frozen Vs Fresh Strawberries

Strawberries are a sweet and tasty fruit that works well in everything from salad to dessert. You can find fresh strawberries in most mainstream grocery stores in the United States year-round, but there are also times when canned or frozen options work just as well — or better. While the texture, taste, and convenience of each kind vary, many people agree that strawberries are delicious in just about any form (count us in!).

Of course, there are times when the sweetness of frozen strawberries works for a particular recipe or the convenience of canned strawberries is needed. Both can be substituted for fresh berries, although they also have their own particular uses in certain applications. Fresh strawberries are typically believed to have the brightest flavor and best texture, although they can be hit or miss depending on your location, the time of year, and even their growing conditions. But when should you actually use each type of strawberry, from canned to frozen to fresh, and what makes them better for certain recipes?