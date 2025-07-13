How To Make A Watermelon Drink Bowl To Enjoy Pretty Summer Cocktails

Nothing says summer like fresh, sweet, and juicy watermelon, or sipping on a refreshing cocktail by a sunny poolside. So, why not combine the two, blending the best of summer produce and vibrant beverages into a delightful, seasonal cocktail? Better yet, you can serve this stunner of a drink in a watermelon bowl, quite like an edible punch bowl that lends a tropical touch to the presentation. Be it a summer potluck, backyard barbecue, or a casual pool party, it wouldn't be surprising if this watermelon drink bowl became your go-to drink to cool you down throughout the season. It is surprisingly simple to make, requiring just two foundational ingredients (watermelon and soju) and a handy blender to transform a whole watermelon into a stunning cocktail centerpiece. The most important step is to pick out a perfectly ripe watermelon for optimal taste and satisfaction. To make sure that you're choosing the juiciest watermelon, put it to the two-finger test.

To make your watermelon punch bowl, cut the watermelon in half and scoop out the flesh into a blender, leaving the rind and skin intact for your watermelon bowl. (If you'd like, you can set aside some melon balls to plop back in the fruit bowl for a more eye-catching presentation complete with boozy bites of watermelon.) Blend the melon pieces until smooth and strain the mixture if you prefer to leave the pulp out of the drink. You can also add a squeeze of lemon juice to liven up the watermelon's flavors with an acidic zing that cuts through the fruit's sweetness. Pour in the desired amount of soju into the strained watermelon juice and stir until well incorporated. Serve in your scooped-out watermelon bowl, ladling the cocktail into chilled glasses filled with ice for the ultimate summer sipper.