How A Spritz Of Lemon Juice Transforms Watermelon

When it's too hot to think about cooking real food, watermelon to the rescue. Perhaps nothing screams "summer is here" quite like the sight of the striped melons popping up in grocery stores, and certainly nothing tastes like hot summer days and cookouts like scooping into a juicy slice of cool crimson melon. Undeniably perfect all on its own, chopped into sticks, cubes, or thick triangles, a large watermelon needs to be used up — especially if you're dealing with a full fridge — and there are all sorts of ways to turn it into slushies, margaritas, or other creative treats.

One simple way to elevate the sweet flesh into an even more bright, refreshing snack, is simply with a spritz or two of fresh lemon juice. If you've ever heard of, or are a fan of yourself, of the unexpected sprinkle of salt on watermelon, the concept here is similar. The contrasting flavor of the bright lemon juices plays off the one-dimensionally sweet juicy watermelon, livening up the flavor profile with a spritz of acidity that adds zing and zest to a standard slice.

Yeah, you could go through the hassle of juicing and squeezing a homemade watermelon lemonade, or you could simply eat the same flavor combo whole — spritzing a bit of lemon on each bite and enjoying the ultra-refreshing and vitamin-C-packed flavor explosion.

