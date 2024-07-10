How A Spritz Of Lemon Juice Transforms Watermelon
When it's too hot to think about cooking real food, watermelon to the rescue. Perhaps nothing screams "summer is here" quite like the sight of the striped melons popping up in grocery stores, and certainly nothing tastes like hot summer days and cookouts like scooping into a juicy slice of cool crimson melon. Undeniably perfect all on its own, chopped into sticks, cubes, or thick triangles, a large watermelon needs to be used up — especially if you're dealing with a full fridge — and there are all sorts of ways to turn it into slushies, margaritas, or other creative treats.
One simple way to elevate the sweet flesh into an even more bright, refreshing snack, is simply with a spritz or two of fresh lemon juice. If you've ever heard of, or are a fan of yourself, of the unexpected sprinkle of salt on watermelon, the concept here is similar. The contrasting flavor of the bright lemon juices plays off the one-dimensionally sweet juicy watermelon, livening up the flavor profile with a spritz of acidity that adds zing and zest to a standard slice.
Yeah, you could go through the hassle of juicing and squeezing a homemade watermelon lemonade, or you could simply eat the same flavor combo whole — spritzing a bit of lemon on each bite and enjoying the ultra-refreshing and vitamin-C-packed flavor explosion.
How lemon juice livens up melon
We all know a cool tall glass of freshly squeezed lemonade is refreshing, but why does the splash of citrus work so well on watermelon? For the same reasons a hit of acid goes a long way in a pot of soup or a saucy pasta dish or even over chips or popcorn — don't knock it till you try it. This is because acid is a known secret weapon for bringing out the most of other flavors for the maximum punch on our taste buds. The fruit juice's acidity kicks our saliva production into high gear, which helps us taste other flavors on the tongue while pumping up existing flavors with its hit of brightness.
For other ways to turn the volume up on a simple slice of summer's fave fruit, a spritz of other citrus like lime or even grapefruit juice will accomplish much the same thing while bringing slightly different flavors to the party. Try dipping your citrus dunked slice in some sweet and spicy Tajin seasoning to add heat to the equation along with interest and texture much like you'd rim a simple margarita. Your survival plan for hot summer days ahead and afternoons at the pool just got that much more refreshing.