11 Best Ways To Use Soju In Cocktails

If you have a Korean barbecue restaurant or two on your regular rotation, you've no doubt enjoyed soju, Korea's national drink. A distilled beverage made from rice or barley, it's mildly sweet, with a lower alcohol content than Western distilled spirits. Its flavor and drinkability make it a perfect match for hearty Korean dishes such as grilled pork belly and noodles, and in Korea, it's not just a drink but an important cultural touchstone. Soju is so revered that according to Korean tradition, a complex system of rules governs how soju is served and who gets served when. For instance, picking up the bottle and serving yourself is considered very bad form.

Here in North America, however, drinkers are free to enjoy soju any way they want. While purists say it's best served chilled in a traditional small glass (preferably poured by someone younger or more junior than you), you are free to pour your own if you wish. And you don't have to drink it straight — in Korea, it's also used to make mixed drinks, and mixologists around the world have devised numerous creative ways to incorporate it into cocktails. To share some expert tips on how to incorporate soju into cocktails is Bryan Quoc Le, food scientist, soju aficionado, and founder of Mendocino Food Consulting.