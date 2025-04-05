What Is Soju And What Does It Taste Like?

Countries with celebrated food cultures very often boast equally celebrated drinks to complement their feasts — what would a French or Italian dinner be without a matching local wine, or a German feast without one of the country's famed beers? If you visit a busy Korean barbecue restaurant, you may notice a plethora of small green bottles being delivered to tables. There, you'll see happy diners pouring glasses of the clear drink for each other as they enjoy it with their meal.

This drink — now gaining popularity among American diners and drinkers — is soju, the national drink of Korea. And while it's a distilled spirit that translates as "burned liquor" in Korean, it's surprisingly easy to drink. It's far lower in alcohol than more familiar distilled spirits (its ABV hovers around 20%, about half that of whiskey), and its gently sweet flavor is more soothing than fiery.

Here to get you up to speed on this ancient yet trendy drink are Kevin Bryne, bartender at Genesis House Restaurant in New York City, Tenzing Palden, wine director and sommelier of HIS Hospitality Group in Chicago (overseeing Omakase Yume, Bonyeon, and TenGoku Aburiya), Seoyeon Harden, co-owner of Southside Super, a Korean/Vietnamese diner in Sacramento, California, and culinary consultant Bryan Quoc Le, founder of Mendocino Food Consulting.