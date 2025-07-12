Why This Bourbon Brand Remains One Of The Best Selling In The World Year After Year

Although bourbon can be seen as something as quintessentially American as baseball and warm apple pies cooling on a sill, it has actually experienced quite a boom in the international market in the past couple of decades. Even if bourbon is becoming less popular in recent days — a general downward trend in drinking that has also seen people drink less and less beer — it still remains a must-have spirit in any bar cart regardless of size. While some bourbons enjoy a heap of name value and brand recognition, it's the soft-spoken Jim Beam brand that enjoys the most popularity in the world.

Jim Beam bourbon is not just one of the top-selling and most instantly recognizable brands in whiskey worldwide — it also stands atop the list of best-selling bourbons around the globe, selling about 17 million bottles worldwide in 2023. Part of the reason is the money factor: A bottle of Jim Beam white label sells for about $20 on average, making it an easy entry into bourbon. Another reason is the sheer brand value of Jim Beam, which, though harder to quantify, certainly plays a part when you look at what amateurs and aficionados alike say anecdotally about the brand's popularity. Even though the standard Jim Beam is one of the bourbons we think you should leave on the shelf, it's clear that the bottle is consistent and satisfactory enough to bring Jim Beam all the way to the top of the bourbon world.