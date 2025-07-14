7 Tips For Drying And Storing Fresh Herbs

Whether you bought too much fresh rosemary that you'll never use in time or accidentally over-planted an aggressive herb like mint that you want to be sure you use up before it falls victim to the first frost, drying extra herbs is a great way to store and preserve them for later use in all kinds of culinary creations. There are a few methods to help you complete this process with the most success and best flavor depending on what type of equipment you have. Whether you're an herb gardening veteran or you just started with easy herbs to grow indoors and had great success by eliminating a few rookie indoor gardening mistakes, these tips and tricks will help ensure that none of those delightful aromatics go to waste. And don't worry, you don't need any fancy equipment or a pitch black root cellar to dry your herbs to perfection. You don't even need an oven.

Herb drying is an excellent method to reduce both kitchen and garden waste, but there are other options for preserving fresh herbs, as well. There are even herbs that you can use the stem, seeds, and flowers in addition to the leaves we're most familiar with. Preserving all parts of the plant provides more opportunities to explore flavor and nuance with your recipes later down the line, not to mention it reduces waste and helps you get the most bang for your buck, or bang for your gardening efforts. Let's get into some of the best tips and tricks to make your herb drying experience successful and bountiful.