Alton Brown's Genius Box Fan Technique For Better Dried Herbs
A sprinkling of high-quality dried herbs elevates your dish — no matter what you're making. Whether it's a herby veggie soup, fresh pasta, or homemade tomato sauce – it's worth leveling up from those grocery store canisters you've had in the cupboard forever in favor of freshly dried herbs. You don't need fancy equipment or tons of niche know-how to master making DIY dried herbs from fresh bundles or your own garden's harvest.
Erstwhile Food Network star Alton Brown has a genius, easy workaround for making perfect dried herbs with nothing more than a common household tool that makes the process literally a breeze. The celebrity chef, renowned host, and author employs air filters — the kind you use in your home AC, plus an inexpensive box fan — to transform bundles of fresh parsley, basil, oregano, etc., into perfectly dried herbs ready to be shaken and sprinkled into a wide variety of dishes. A process that could take one to two weeks if letting nature take its course is achieved in just one day with this method.
Home foodies unacquainted with DIY herb drying might find the process daunting, but with some finesse, it's an incredibly easy way to always have fragrant, flavorful herbs at your disposal. If you have a bundle of grocery store herbs threatening to go bad before you can use them (and who hasn't?), drying them out is the best way to save them from the fate of the trash can.
Avoid brown dried herbs with Alton Brown's method
The typical drying process involves a rinse, patting the herbs dry, then bundling them with twine and hanging the bouquets in a dark space where they can dry out. This straightforward method is not the only way, however; other approaches like home dehydrators or microwaves can be used, but Alton's Brown's technique is speedy while keeping herbs from turning brown — a common pitfall.
Brown first recommends giving the fresh herbs a super quick boil — for 15 seconds, then transferring them to an ice bath. This halts the browning process, ensuring herbs stay vibrant. Dry and spread your herbs on the face of three filters, then stack your layers, creating an herb + filter sandwich. Brown suggests using bungee ties to connect the filter stack to the fan. Stand the whole contraption upright and run the fan for at least 12 hours, letting the dry air of the fan work its magic to dehydrate the herbs.
You can stash your little herb-drying science experience somewhere it won't be disturbed or disturb you — like the garage or a spare bedroom — and let the fan run for 12 hours, rotating the filters and running for another 12. Test herbs for doneness by giving them a feel — they should easily crumble in your fingers. When it comes to keeping them, proper storage extends dried herbs' expiration date for fresh flavor longer.