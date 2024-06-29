Alton Brown's Genius Box Fan Technique For Better Dried Herbs

A sprinkling of high-quality dried herbs elevates your dish — no matter what you're making. Whether it's a herby veggie soup, fresh pasta, or homemade tomato sauce – it's worth leveling up from those grocery store canisters you've had in the cupboard forever in favor of freshly dried herbs. You don't need fancy equipment or tons of niche know-how to master making DIY dried herbs from fresh bundles or your own garden's harvest.

Erstwhile Food Network star Alton Brown has a genius, easy workaround for making perfect dried herbs with nothing more than a common household tool that makes the process literally a breeze. The celebrity chef, renowned host, and author employs air filters — the kind you use in your home AC, plus an inexpensive box fan — to transform bundles of fresh parsley, basil, oregano, etc., into perfectly dried herbs ready to be shaken and sprinkled into a wide variety of dishes. A process that could take one to two weeks if letting nature take its course is achieved in just one day with this method.

Home foodies unacquainted with DIY herb drying might find the process daunting, but with some finesse, it's an incredibly easy way to always have fragrant, flavorful herbs at your disposal. If you have a bundle of grocery store herbs threatening to go bad before you can use them (and who hasn't?), drying them out is the best way to save them from the fate of the trash can.

