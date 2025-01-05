How To Substitute Dried Herbs For Fresh

We've all been there: You come home with groceries ready to make something fresh for dinner that evening. You bypassed the fresh herbs in the store, remembering you had bought some a few days earlier. As you're unpacking your haul, you check your produce bin and find your fresh basil has turned into a wet mushy substance better suited for composting than cooking. If you have fresh oregano or mint on hand, you can try using them as a substitute, but if you have some dried basil tucked away in your spice drawer or rack, don't be daunted. Just keep in mind the rule of thumb that says to use a third of the amount of dried herbs than would have with fresh. So, if you planned to use a tablespoon of fresh herbs, this 3-to-1 ratio means you'll only need 1 teaspoon of dried.

While the fresh kind may seem to have more flavor than dried, most leafy herbs will contain 75 to 90% water. Because the moisture has been removed from dried herbs, they will have a more concentrated flavor. Remember that dried herbs and spices should be replaced every two to three years. If you've kept yours longer than that, you may want to use more. You can also try crushing the dried herbs to release more of the aroma and flavor.