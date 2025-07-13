13 Kitchen Backsplashes You Should Think Twice Before Installing

When it comes to designing the perfect kitchen, most people focus their attention on the big ticket items. This makes sense, of course, as your appliances are arguably the most important element of the room. The cabinetry color and finish are critical for setting the tone of the room, and your countertops need to suit your needs. But there's one critical element that can pull the whole place together, and that would be the backsplash.

Now, even if you haven't decorated this particular element, you still have a backsplash. It's simply the small wall space that stretches between your worktop, stove, or sink and your cabinets. As most home decor pros will tell you, your backsplash is an important area to update and do properly — especially if you're considering your home's resale value. Some options are classic and refined, while others might be alienating at best, messy and frustrating at worst. With this in mind, we connected with interior designer Brittny Button of Button Atelier to find out which backsplashes to carefully consider before installing.