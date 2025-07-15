11 Dr. Pepper Flavors, Ranked

Though Coke and Pepsi are considered the classic cola kings, one soda brand is long-beloved for breaking the rules of cola, so much so that it isn't technically considered a cola at all. Instead, Dr. Pepper is a drink of its own, notorious for its range of 23 unique flavors. It's long been speculated that the soda is made up of fruity flavors like cherry and citrus as well as spices like allspice and vanilla, though part of the fun of the drink is the mystery behind the formula. Whatever Dr. Pepper is made up of, it's always been the thirst-quenching treat we long to see at soda fountains, even more so than the cola classics. Some home chefs even like to use Dr. Pepper as a cooking ingredient.

Any drink with 23 flavors has hardly any need to add any more, but with Coca-Cola's futuristic soda fountain machines proving flavor variety to be a whopping success, it was only a matter of time until Dr. Pepper followed suit. The brand now releases both exclusive and permanent flavors sparingly, often with great public excitement for the meticulously chosen flavors. Dr. Pepper currently lists nearly 20 permanent flavors on its website, most available in bottles or cans nationwide. To find out which ones are worth seeking out, I rounded up 11 of Dr. Pepper's flavors and ranked them worst to best, considering the flavor, fizziness, drinkability, and sweetness of the sugar. Though which ones ended up on top surprised me, one thing was certain: Dr. Pepper is a master of flavor, whether in the newest additions or the original 23.