This Classic Soda Holds The Sweet Secret To Juicy Pulled Pork

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Pulled pork is already a comfort food staple, but there's a way to mix things up and take your dish to the next level. Believe it or not, soda, specifically Dr Pepper, could just be the key to creating something extraordinary in your kitchen. While it might sound a bit unconventional, soda can be incorporated into many food recipes, and Dr Pepper pulled pork isn't just a gimmick. It genuinely enhances the flavor of the dish. First, the sugary, spicy flavor profile of the soda adds a deep sweetness to the meat that complements smoky, meaty flavors perfectly. Second, the liquid keeps the pork from drying out during the long, slow cooking period. As odd as it sounds, Dr Pepper acts as a braising liquid.

So what's the trick? You'll start out the way you normally would, and dry rub seasoning all over your pork shoulder (pork butt). Classic options like paprika, salt, pepper, garlic powder, and maybe a little cayenne pepper for a kick will do. Then, instead of using broth or water only, you add a can or two of Dr Pepper to slow-cook. This soda-based braise gently breaks down the meat over hours, and by the end, you're left with juicy, tender pork that's sweet, savory, and slightly caramelized around the edges.