This Classic Soda Holds The Sweet Secret To Juicy Pulled Pork
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Pulled pork is already a comfort food staple, but there's a way to mix things up and take your dish to the next level. Believe it or not, soda, specifically Dr Pepper, could just be the key to creating something extraordinary in your kitchen. While it might sound a bit unconventional, soda can be incorporated into many food recipes, and Dr Pepper pulled pork isn't just a gimmick. It genuinely enhances the flavor of the dish. First, the sugary, spicy flavor profile of the soda adds a deep sweetness to the meat that complements smoky, meaty flavors perfectly. Second, the liquid keeps the pork from drying out during the long, slow cooking period. As odd as it sounds, Dr Pepper acts as a braising liquid.
So what's the trick? You'll start out the way you normally would, and dry rub seasoning all over your pork shoulder (pork butt). Classic options like paprika, salt, pepper, garlic powder, and maybe a little cayenne pepper for a kick will do. Then, instead of using broth or water only, you add a can or two of Dr Pepper to slow-cook. This soda-based braise gently breaks down the meat over hours, and by the end, you're left with juicy, tender pork that's sweet, savory, and slightly caramelized around the edges.
How to cook Dr Pepper pulled pork
Making Dr Pepper pulled pork is easy, and the ingredient list is minimal as well. After placing your seasoned pork into a slow cooker, Dutch oven, or an Instant Pot, pour in enough Dr Pepper to come about halfway up the meat. You will be cooking the pork for about 6 to 8 hours, or about 3 hours in a covered oven dish at 300 degrees Fahrenheit. Once the pork falls apart easily with a fork, remove it from the liquid, shred it, and mix with your favorite barbecue sauce.
Dr Pepper's unique mix of 23 flavors, including cherry, licorice, and vanilla, makes it more complex than your average soda. These profiles come through subtly in the final dish, and worry not, because your finished pork doesn't taste like actual soda. Instead, Dr Pepper adds an interesting kind of flavor that's hard to put your finger on, but still tastes undeniably delicious.
And if you're not a Dr Pepper fan, you can swap in root beer, which brings a more classic vanilla sweetness. Coca-Cola is another replacement that works in a pinch, but every substitute will alter the final result in terms of taste. Nonetheless, you'll be left with pulled pork that is perfect for piling onto buns, stuffing into tacos, or even serving over rice. It's a fun, fuss-free meal that proves that sometimes, even the most unsuspecting ingredients are what you need to take your dish to another level.