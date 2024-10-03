The Ideal Temperature To Drink Guinness At (And Why It Takes 24 Hours)

One of Ireland's most beloved exports, Guinness is a dark, creamy stout beer with an intense flavor that may surprise first-time drinkers — or turn them into fans for life. With its deep brown appearance and roasted, almost chocolaty taste, Guinness can be intimidating to drinkers more familiar with light beers, but if poured correctly, it can be an immensely satisfying change. That said, there are a few informal rules to follow to get the most out of your pint, including serving it at the optimal temperature. To get the scoop on what that temperature is and why, we spoke with Guinness Brand Ambassador Zack Berger.

Berger emphasizes that ultimately, the choice is up to the drinker. "Anyone should be able to responsibly enjoy their beverage to their own specifications," he says. His official recommendation, however, is to serve Guinness Draught Stout chilled anywhere between 38 and 42 degrees Fahrenheit. "This allows for balance between the bitter head and the creamy body, allowing for a fulfilling experience," Berger says.

While some beer drinkers may prefer their pints on the chilly side, Berger personally prefers a pour on the higher end of his spectrum, having found that "the most epic and delicious pints of Guinness Draught are just at 42.5 degrees." For context, that's still far below room temperature, which is generally considered to be between 68 to 77 degrees Fahrenheit, though lighter mainstream beers are often served a bit colder, in the 33- to 40-degree range.