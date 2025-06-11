The Absolute Cheapest Beer You Can Grab At Trader Joe's

Trader Joe's might have good deals on food, but its drink selection is just as vast and affordable. We've already covered how Trader Joe's keeps its prices low for wine, but its beer is impressively priced, too. As of this writing, the absolute cheapest beer you can get at Trader Joe's is the Simpler Times Lager.Priced at just $9.99 for a 12-pack, it's a deal that's hard to pass up. If you're wondering how Trader Joe's keeps its beers this cheap, read this.

This easy-drinking beer is marked as a great go-to option for the warm summer season. Described as a beer that's crisp and balanced, it should pair well with entrees across the spectrum of salty, tangy, and sweet. With a dozen 12-ounce cans per pack, the Simpler Times Lager is a great option for crowded functions, from hot summer barbecues to festive pool parties alike.

Since this is one of Trader's Joe's private-label brands, we don't know exactly who brews this beer, but we do have some hints. The Simpler Times Lager comes from a family-owned brewery in Wisconsin that's been in operation for over 150 years. Give it a taste and connect the dots.