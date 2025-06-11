The Absolute Cheapest Beer You Can Grab At Trader Joe's
Trader Joe's might have good deals on food, but its drink selection is just as vast and affordable. We've already covered how Trader Joe's keeps its prices low for wine, but its beer is impressively priced, too. As of this writing, the absolute cheapest beer you can get at Trader Joe's is the Simpler Times Lager.Priced at just $9.99 for a 12-pack, it's a deal that's hard to pass up. If you're wondering how Trader Joe's keeps its beers this cheap, read this.
This easy-drinking beer is marked as a great go-to option for the warm summer season. Described as a beer that's crisp and balanced, it should pair well with entrees across the spectrum of salty, tangy, and sweet. With a dozen 12-ounce cans per pack, the Simpler Times Lager is a great option for crowded functions, from hot summer barbecues to festive pool parties alike.
Since this is one of Trader's Joe's private-label brands, we don't know exactly who brews this beer, but we do have some hints. The Simpler Times Lager comes from a family-owned brewery in Wisconsin that's been in operation for over 150 years. Give it a taste and connect the dots.
Other ways to save on brews at Trader Joe's
While the Simpler Times Lager is the best deal on beer Trader Joe's has right now, there are other ways to save on brews here, too. For starters, the chain sells single cans of beer, which might be an economical choice to start. Buying in bulk might be cheaper, but buying one new beer at a time prevents you from going all in on a pack that you might not enjoy.
If you still prefer to go for quantity and love IPAs, Trader Joe's offers plenty of affordable options in this category. For example, the chain has a six-pack of Boatswain American IPAs going for $6.49, while a six-pack of Hazy IPAs is even cheaper at $5.99. For those who crave even more hops, there's even a six-pack of Double IPAs sold for a low $6.49 price.
To find the absolute best beer deal for you, it might be best to head to your local Trader Joe's. Aside from the store's core lineup, each location offers a rotating selection of local brews, not to mention limited-edition selections like its cookie butter beer. Aside from the Simpler Times Lager, the best affordable option for you might still be waiting on the shelf.