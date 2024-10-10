Founder Joe Coulombe opened the first Trader Joe's opened in Pasadena, California, in 1967. But it wouldn't be until 1996 that the company opened its first stores on the East Coast and became a national chain. Today, there are 597 locations and the store is in almost every state in the country. The reason for the expansion? Trader Joe's is known for its cult-favorite products, die-hard fans, and friendly crew members. Preferring word of mouth to traditional marketing, there are numerous fan sites on social media where frequent shoppers share their passion for the many unique products the store has to offer.

Whether you love Trader Joe's for its fall offerings, holiday collections, or standard favorites, there is secret knowledge to be had regarding shopping at the unconventional grocery store that will improve your overall experience. Read on to learn everything from using manufacturer's coupons to the best time to shop, and the store's liberal return policy, along with other Trader Joe's secrets you wish you knew sooner.