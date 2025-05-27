The Trader Joe's Frozen Find That Delivers Flavor With A French Flair

Craving a taste of French cuisine but can't afford an international flight? There's no need to fret, no need to pull out a copy of "Bonjour Tristesse," and no need to put on a Françoise Hardy record. All you need do is put on a beret, and drive to your closest Trader Joe's (okay, the beret is optional). Yes, Trader Joe's, the kitsch, tiki themed grocery chain beloved for its endless array of tasty snacks is the perfect place to find your next French dinner. And there is one frozen meal in particular that packs an unexpectedly Parisian punch: the Tarte aux Champignons flatbread. This flatbread has light, flaky crust topped with crème fraîche, Emmental cheese, and a combination of white and oyster mushrooms. It is a delicious, complex dish that is perfect for serving at a dinner party, or cooked up for a simple weeknight dinner.

The Tarte aux Champignons flatbread came in first in Chowhound's ranking of Trader Joe's frozen pizzas, no small feat considering the breadth of the category. Our taster noted that the flatbread is "creamy, tender, flaky, and delicate. ... I honestly would have liked it if I got it at a French restaurant." That praise isn't just glowing, it's glimmering like the Eiffel Tower on a winter evening. And for the low cost of $4.79, it's well worth a slice.