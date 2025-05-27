The Trader Joe's Frozen Find That Delivers Flavor With A French Flair
Craving a taste of French cuisine but can't afford an international flight? There's no need to fret, no need to pull out a copy of "Bonjour Tristesse," and no need to put on a Françoise Hardy record. All you need do is put on a beret, and drive to your closest Trader Joe's (okay, the beret is optional). Yes, Trader Joe's, the kitsch, tiki themed grocery chain beloved for its endless array of tasty snacks is the perfect place to find your next French dinner. And there is one frozen meal in particular that packs an unexpectedly Parisian punch: the Tarte aux Champignons flatbread. This flatbread has light, flaky crust topped with crème fraîche, Emmental cheese, and a combination of white and oyster mushrooms. It is a delicious, complex dish that is perfect for serving at a dinner party, or cooked up for a simple weeknight dinner.
The Tarte aux Champignons flatbread came in first in Chowhound's ranking of Trader Joe's frozen pizzas, no small feat considering the breadth of the category. Our taster noted that the flatbread is "creamy, tender, flaky, and delicate. ... I honestly would have liked it if I got it at a French restaurant." That praise isn't just glowing, it's glimmering like the Eiffel Tower on a winter evening. And for the low cost of $4.79, it's well worth a slice.
Make it a meal
A delicious, umami mushroom flatbread is a great start to a fantastically French meal. But it is just that, a start. To make the tasty Trader Joe's Tarte aux Champignons into a full meal, you'll want to make a few additions. To start, you'll want to choose a wine. And Trader Joe's is the perfect place to look. After all, the chain offers up implausibly cheap wines through its Charles Shaw line. We need not limit ourselves to Two Buck Chuck, however, as Trader Joe's has an impeccable wine selection. A tart, crisp sauvignon blanc or buttery chardonnay would both make a beautiful accompaniment to this mushroom flatbread. If you'd prefer a red wine, pinot noir would complement this rich, savory pie.
If you're not in the mood for an alcoholic beverage but still want to sip on something French, you can try a bottle of Trader Joe's Sparkling Pink Lemonade. Pair with a fresh arugula, cranberry balsamic, prosciutto, and goat cheese salad for a refreshing but hearty meal. And for dessert? You can try Trader Joe's Macarons or Chocolate Lava Cakes for a sweet end to a delicious meal. You can also choose one of Trader Joe's new spring releases, such as the refreshing Passion Fruit Meringue Tartlettes, which can give you a bright end to this rich, buttery flatbread pizza.