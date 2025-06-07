This Vintage Ice Cream Flavor Used To Be So Popular, So What Happened?

Food trends come and go. Take the current rage, Dubai chocolate — will it last or will it soon fade from relevance? Only time will tell with this popular chocolate bar, but for some once-popular items, the exit from the mainstream has already become a reality. Like tutti frutti ice cream. This rich and creamy, sweet and fruity frozen concoction was once hugely popular. It could be found in mom and pop ice cream parlors, chain ice cream stores, and in frozen aisles of grocery stores across the country.

Tutti frutti, which means 'all fruits' in Italian, isn't just an ice cream flavor. Its roots date as far back as the 1800s and actually refers to several things (and not just the Little Richard song from the '50s, which didn't actually have any ice cream inspiration behind its lyrics). It can be a mix of candied fruit bits that are used in cookies, cakes, and candies, or it can refer to candied bits of unripened papaya used in Indian desserts (you don't even have to know how to pick the perfect papaya to make this version). It also refers to a flavoring designed to replicate the cornucopia of flavors that come from a combination of various fruits like cherries, pineapples, strawberries, and more, depending on who makes it.

Like all trends, many specialty ice cream flavors have their heyday and then tend to disappear (take artichoke or oyster ice cream as just a few examples, although you may not really want to!), and tutti frutti is no exception. Once a popular flavor that tasted like a sweet and delicious fruit salad, it fell out of favor with connoisseurs and is sadly no longer made by most ice cream manufacturers. Today, it has become nearly impossible to find.