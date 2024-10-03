The Mississippi Slugburger Was Born Out Of Depression-Era Food Stretching
For some, simply hearing the word burger is enough to make their mouth water, whether it calls to mind the classic cheese-topped variety, a veggie-based version, or an iconic patty melt. There is one type of burger with perhaps a less savory name, but it is no less delicious: the Mississippi Slugburger.
Don't be fooled — this sandwich has nothing to do with mollusks. It was originally named for its price tag (five cents) when the word slug was slang for a nickel. It's fitting that the name still in use today nods to its cost, as the burger was originally invented in response to the need for a more affordable but still sustaining meal.
While you may have experimented with the best type of beef for juicier burgers, this creation was designed to stretch often pricey meat around the Great Depression (you may be familiar with a similar strategy if you've ever tried to make a leaner (but still delicious) burger by going half-vegetarian). But the Slugburger also went by another name for a time — that of its originator, an early 20th-century Chicagoan named John Weeks, who moved down to Corinth, Mississippi.
The makings of a Slugburger
John Weeks had some experience in the meat industry, and in 1917, drawing on that professional expertise, he developed a new patty utilizing ingredient extenders like soy-based grits and potato flour. The idea was to concoct an option less expensive than all-beef or pork burgers but still delivered flavor and substance. Weeks sold his burgers to the masses on the go, first from a bicycle, then a trolley, and eventually a restaurant that became a franchise.
Although the need to stretch ingredients may not be as dire as it was during the Depression era, diners still clamor for their tasty Slugburgers in the American South, and you can find this sandwich in many establishments – often served with mustard, pickles, and onions on a roll. If you're concerned that restaurants don't want you to order their burger, though, you can also make your own at home using a variety of ingredients, from cornmeal to oats, along with your chosen protein.
If you find yourself a true Slugburger convert, you can even visit Corinth to celebrate its creation all these years later. The town is so proud of its Slugburger heritage that it holds an annual festival dedicated to this delicacy.