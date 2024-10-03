The Mississippi Slugburger Was Born Out Of Depression-Era Food Stretching

For some, simply hearing the word burger is enough to make their mouth water, whether it calls to mind the classic cheese-topped variety, a veggie-based version, or an iconic patty melt. There is one type of burger with perhaps a less savory name, but it is no less delicious: the Mississippi Slugburger.

Don't be fooled — this sandwich has nothing to do with mollusks. It was originally named for its price tag (five cents) when the word slug was slang for a nickel. It's fitting that the name still in use today nods to its cost, as the burger was originally invented in response to the need for a more affordable but still sustaining meal.

While you may have experimented with the best type of beef for juicier burgers, this creation was designed to stretch often pricey meat around the Great Depression (you may be familiar with a similar strategy if you've ever tried to make a leaner (but still delicious) burger by going half-vegetarian). But the Slugburger also went by another name for a time — that of its originator, an early 20th-century Chicagoan named John Weeks, who moved down to Corinth, Mississippi.