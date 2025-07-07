13 Tips For Achieving The Tuscan-Inspired Kitchen Of Your Dreams

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The heart of Tuscan kitchen design is warmth, openness, and lived-in comfort. Hailing from a bygone era in the Italian countryside, its focus is on natural materials, embracing patinas, and artisan elements. "The Tuscan aesthetic takes its inspiration from Italian villas and farmhouses in Tuscany, with a warm, country elegance," says Guillaume Drew, interior designer for Or & Zon. "It uses natural materials such as terracotta-colored tiles, rough wood beams, distressed stone, hand-plastered walls, and wrought iron accents."

Homeowners facing a kitchen remodel in the '90s or early 2000s began to take a Tuscan-inspired approach to mimic that cozy, old world charm, a trend that is still favored today. "The main aesthetic of a Tuscan kitchen is that it's a kitchen of a bygone era," says Colleen Bennett, interior designer and founder of CBB Design Firm. "It brings peace and evokes feelings of comfort. People love it because it feels cozy and incorporates natural materials and natural lighting, which makes the space feel homey and lived in."

Naturally, when going for a nostalgic vibe, you have to make sure you steer clear of questionable vintage decor trends, but there are plenty of ways to leverage a Tuscan-inspired look without falling into this trap. Let's take a look at 13 of the best ones to consider.